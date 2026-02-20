Hounds Add First-Year Pro Mikoy to Back Line

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Defender Owen Mikoy with the University of Kentucky

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Tommy Quarles/University of Kentucky) Defender Owen Mikoy with the University of Kentucky(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Tommy Quarles/University of Kentucky)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed first-year pro defender Owen Mikoy for the upcoming season with a team option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Mikoy, 24, recently completed his college career as a graduate transfer with the University of Kentucky, where he appeared in 16 matches and started the final 11 to help the Wildcats to the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title and an NCAA Tournament bid.

"Owen is a big, strong center back who moves well and is comfortable playing out of the back," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "He brings a mature presence to the position, and we're excited about the contributions he'll make to our defensive unit."

Originally from Atlanta, Mikoy began his college career at Campbell University. He captained the team as a senior and was the only player to start all 18 matches for the Camels, who posted seven shutouts in 2024. Mikoy finished his time at Campbell with two goals and three assists, and he played a part in the team's 2021 Big South Conference title that sent the Camels to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hounds continue their preseason preparations at noon tomorrow with a match against Western Conference opponent Lexington SC at Highmark Stadium.

Images from this story



Defender Owen Mikoy with the University of Kentucky

(Tommy Quarles/University of Kentucky)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.