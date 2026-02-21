FC Tulsa Sign Two-Time Canadian Premier League Golden Glove Winner Triston Henry
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa announced today the signing of four-time Canadian Premier League champion and two-time Golden Glove winner Triston Henry to its roster ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
"We are delighted to welcome Triston and his wife Erica to the FC Tulsa family," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "We are gaining a first-class goalkeeper and an even better person. Triston brings a wealth of experience, which was something we prioritized for our goalkeeper group this season."
Henry, 32, joins the Black and Gold with over a decade of decorated experience, having most recently spent the last two seasons in the USL Championship with Phoenix Rising FC (2025) and Memphis 901 FC (2024).
A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, Henry began his career with semi-professional League1 Ontario side Sigma FC, where he made nearly 50 appearances from 2015 through 2018. The 'keeper earned back-to-back L1O Second-Team All-Star honors in 2017 and 2018, and earned placements on the league's All-Star Game roster against the Ligue1 Québec All-Star squad both years.
Henry broke into the professional ranks after signing with Canadian Premier League's Forge FC ahead of the league's inaugural season in 2019. Henry made 142 appearances across five seasons for The Hammers, helping the club to four CPL Championship titles (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023), one CPL Shield (2021), and twice earning the league's Golden Glove Award honors (2020, 2023), as well as earning a spot on the CPL Best XI in 2023.
FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of February 20, 2026):
Goalkeepers (2): Alex Tambakis, Triston Henry
Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke
Midfielders (7): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*
Forwards (4): Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar
*USL Academy signing
FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week. Fans can secure their seats to the club's Home Opener on March 14 at 7:00 p.m., against San Antonio FC, or any home match in 2026 with a Season Ticket Membership. Ticket packages, single game tickets, and more are available now at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.
