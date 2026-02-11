Fortifying the Perch: A Look at the 2026 FC Tulsa Roster

Published on February 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Over 27% of the United States is blanketed in snow at the moment, and Punxsutawney Phil has supposedly doomed everyone to six more weeks of winter. Despite believing a seemingly-immortal groundhog has been capable of predicting the weather based on its shadow since 1886, what is certain is that the start of the 2026 USL Championship regular season is on the horizon, as is FC Tulsa's quest to build on last season's record-breaking success.

A total of 14 players who helped the Black and Gold secure its first-ever Western Conference Championship title make up the core of the roster so far, including goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda; defenders Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel; midfielders Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato; and forwards Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukić, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar.

"Consistency is the foundation of every successful club," stated Sporting Director & General Manager Caleb Sewell. "Retaining a strong core allows us to build culture year after year rather than starting over. Having this group return gives us our best starting point in recent memory and a platform to push forward rather than rebuild."

While some of last year's contributors have moved on, Sewell and Head Coach Luke Spencer have been working diligently to fill the gaps ahead of another competitive campaign.

"We have been working hard to get the right pieces in the door. We wanted to make sure we added quality and high character to what is already an incredible group of guys," said Sewell. "We have also looked ahead by adding some younger players to the squad that we think can grow and develop and help us along the way."

Between the Posts

A new face is joining Tulsa's goalkeeper union in 2026 with the addition of veteran shotstopper Alex Tambakis. The 33-year-old brings a bevy of USL Championship experience with stops at Charleston Battery, North Carolina FC, and, most recently, with New Mexico United. Tambakis also holds the league's all-time saves (661) record and is tied for the most shutouts (58), feats he reached during his five seasons with United.

The Backline

The club's defensive corps welcomes the signing of Davidson College alum Alonzo Clarke to his first professional contract. Clarke recently wrapped up his collegiate career after recording 4,205 minutes across 58 appearances for the Davidson Wildcats, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team honors before graduating from the program. Clarke also racked up USL League Two experience with Vermont Green FC (2023), Long Island Rough Riders (2024), and Charlotte Independence II (2025) before going pro.

In the Center Circle

The midfield has seen the bulk of acquisitions with the signings of Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, and Jeorgio Kocevski.

Somersall has ascended through the USL ecosystem with stops at Ocean City Nor'easters (USL League Two), FC Tucson (USL League One), South Georgia Tomenta FC (USL League One), and North Carolina FC (USL Championship). Somersall arrived in Tulsa after a stellar 2025 season with NCFC, where he made 29 appearances, 22 starts, and excelled at disrupting channels and distributing to his teammates through the middle third.

Sparks made 18 appearances, 16 starts, and tallied a goal and a pair of assists in MLSNP play for Inter Miami CF II last season after being drafted by Inter Miami CF in the second round (52nd overall pick) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Sparks excelled at distribution as he maintained an 88% passing accuracy throughout his debut season.

Kocevski brings box-to-box capabilities to the mix, which he flexed during his time with MLS NEXT Pro side Ventura County FC last season. The central midfielder scored seven goals across 25 competitive appearances, 23 of which were starts. Following an accolade-filled college career at Syracuse University, Kocevski broke into the professional ranks after being selected in the first round (21st overall pick) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC, where he made 12 First Team appearances and four for the club's MLSNP side the same year.

Leading the Attack

The Scissortails opted to boost its presence in the attacking third by bringing two-time USL Championship All-League select Bruno Lapa to the 918.

Lapa possesses an impressive USL Championship pedigree and is looking to pick up where he left off. The Curitiba, Brazil native made his professional debut in 2020 with Birmingham Legion FC, where he amassed 17 goals and 11 assists in 67 appearances across three seasons with the club, and earned 2020 USL Championship All-League First Team honors in his rookie season.

Lapa made the move to then-Championship side Memphis 901 FC before the start of the 2023 season, where he notched another 15 goals and nine assists in 60 league appearances, earning a spot on the 2024 All-League Second Team before his departure.

"Across our new additions, we've brought in players with both quality and experience who can elevate what we already have and give us greater tactical flexibility," said Sewell. "Alex Tambakis is one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in the league's history and a model of consistency. Raheem Somersall brings intensity, discipline, and work rate to our midfield. Bruno Lapa has a proven goal-scoring pedigree in this league, and Jeorgio Kocevski has the technical ability and engine that could easily see him still in the MLS. We're excited about how this group can grow together and help us reach our ambitions this season."

There are still a handful of weeks of preseason left before the USL Championship season officially kicks off, which gives Tulsa plenty of time to ink a few more potential contracts. What is definitive, though, is that the Scissortails have fortified their perch, and they are eager to start the season on the front foot.

FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week. Fans can secure their spots early to FC Tulsa's Home Opener on March 14 at 7:00 p.m., against San Antonio FC, with a Season Ticket Membership before single game tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 12. Ticket packages and more are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.