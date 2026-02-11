Fan-Friendly Event Tomorrow to Officially Welcome First Team Manager Peter Luccin to Atlético Dallas

Atlético Dallas will officially introduce its First Team Manager, Peter Luccin, during a special public event featuring a fireside chat and Q&A, offering media and fans the opportunity to hear from Luccin for the first time.

The conversation will be moderated by Kyle Martino, partner of Atlético Dallas, founder of Street FC, and former U.S. National Team Midfielder. The panel discussion will also feature Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas, as well as Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director of Atlético Dallas.

Fans will have the chance to meet the club's new first team manager, learn about his background and vision, and gain insight into the future of Atlético Dallas.

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 12 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201

WHO:

Peter Luccin, Atlético Dallas First Team Manager

Matt Valentine, Atlético Dallas Co-Founder

Brian Cocoran, Atlético Dallas Sporting Director

Kyle Martino, Atlético Dallas Partner







