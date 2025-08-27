Former NFL Player and Entrepreneur Terrence C. Murphy Joins Atlético Dallas Ownership Group

RICHARDSON, TX - Atlético Dallas today announced that former NFL and Texas A&M wide receiver, entrepreneur, and community leader Terrence C. Murphy, Sr. has joined the club's ownership group as an investor. A decorated athlete whose journey spans the piney woods of East Texas to the bright lights of the Cotton Bowl, Murphy brings grit, vision, and Texas pride to the club's mission of building a lasting legacy in professional men's soccer.

Murphy, who set nearly 40 school records during his college career at Texas A&M and was later drafted into the NFL, sees Atlético Dallas as more than a business investment-it's an opportunity to build something meaningful from the ground up.

"This is about building something," said Murphy. "I've had other offers to join other sports organizations, but this one's different. Atlético Dallas is a chance to create something from scratch-something with integrity, something that will stand the test of time. I love the unique crest and the kit-it's special."

The Cotton Bowl holds personal significance for Murphy. His final game as an Aggie was played there, capping off a senior season that brought Texas A&M back to a prestigious New Year's Bowl.

"Walking out of that tunnel for the last time-it was powerful," Murphy recalled. "The stadium was packed with college football fans from both universities. My family was there. I walked off that field proud-proud of the records, the legacy, and the fact that I helped get us back to a New Year's Bowl. Coming back here with Atlético Dallas feels like things have come full circle."

Atlético Dallas Co-Founder and President Matt Valentine said Murphy's leadership, entrepreneurial success, and deep Texas roots make him an ideal partner for the club's future.

"Terrence understands what it takes to compete at the highest level-on the field and in business," Valentine said. "His drive to build, his commitment to community, and his connection to the Cotton Bowl align perfectly with what Atlético Dallas stands for. We're thrilled to welcome him into our ownership group as we work to create something truly special for North Texas. Fans will see his impact not only in the boardroom, but in how we build this club with integrity and ambition."

Since retiring from the NFL due to injury, Murphy has started, acquired, or invested in a diversified business portfolio of 100+ companies under the Terrence Murphy Companies brand. His entrepreneurial drive mirrors the club's ethos and one of its guiding taglines, Glory From Dust.

"Glory From Dust is my life," Murphy said. "I've had to work ten times harder just to get to the starting line where most people begin. That's what this club is about-building brick by brick, with integrity, so we can look back and appreciate the journey."

Murphy's involvement strengthens Atlético Dallas' mission to unite the North Texas community, inspire young athletes, and establish a soccer tradition that lasts for generations. The club will make its debut in the USL Championship in 2027.







