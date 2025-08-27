Phoenix Rising, America First Credit Union Launch Push for Playoffs Goal Campaign

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC and America First Credit Union today announced the launch of its "Goals for Good" campaign. Beginning with Rising's match against Colorardo Springs Switchbacks FC on August 23, America First Credit Union will donate $250 to United Food Bank for every goal the club scores the remainder of the 2025 season.

The campaign comes as part of a recently announced partnership. Both organizations will present a check to United Food Bank at halftime of Rising's match against New Mexico United on October 4.

Based in Arizona's East Valley, United Food Bank serves communities from Maricopa County to Apache and Navajo Counties, covering over 19,608 square miles. Notably, United Food Bank will be at Rising's match against Las Vegas Lights FC on September 5 to kick off National Hunger Action Month.

The campaign capitalizes on Rising's high-scoring attack in 2025. The club has already netted 47 goals across all competitions (1.74 goals a game), with a league-high 15 separate goal scorers. Through the rest of the season, Rising and America First Credit Union will look to turn those goals into good off the field.







