Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Earns Another Call-Up with USA U-17's Ahead of November World Cup

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup looming, Birmingham Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda continues to find himself on the path punching a ticket on the plane to Qatar. On Wednesday, the Three Sparks defender received a call-up from USA U-17 Men's Youth National Team coach Gonzalo Segares for a training camp to be held from September 1-8 in Noordwijk, Netherlands where it will face the Netherlands U-17 for a pair of friendlies on Sept. 5 and 8.

It is the second-to-last training camp for the squad before the final World Cup roster is to be submitted with another one set for October. Of the 21 players called in by Segares for this upcoming camp, Hamouda is one of just two USL Championship players to earn a spot along with Orange County SC defender Pedro Guimaraes. He last received a call-up to the USA U-17's last June after helping the squad lock in its spot for the 2025 World Cup with a goal and a pair of assists across three matches in the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup Qualifiers in February.

When healthy, Hamouda has been a fixture across the Legion FC backline in 2025, having started in 13 of his 16 appearances as both a left back and a center back this season.

Prior to departing for the Netherlands, Hamouda will head out west with Legion FC for a match at Orange County SC on Saturday, August 30. Due to his international duties, he will not be available for selection when Birmingham caps off its two-match road trip at FC Tulsa on September 6.

U-17 BOYS' NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - JUNE TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): William Lomdell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (7): Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Ryan Hartley (LA Galaxy; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Ian James (Sporting Kansas City; St. Paul, Minn.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Oliver Tan (Pacos de Ferreira/POR; Piedmont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Máximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (5): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.)

