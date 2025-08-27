Applications Now Open for 2025 El Futuro Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of the September 15 kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month, Republic FC and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are now accepting applications for the annual El Futuro Scholarship. The partners have teamed up every year since 2019 to award a local student a $1,000 grant to support their academic journey. The winner will be announced at the club's annual Noche Latina celebration on Wednesday, October 1. Applications are now being accepted at SacRepublicFC.com/scholarships.

"At Republic FC, we believe education is the ultimate goal and El Futuro helps students score it," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "None of this would be possible without the amazing partners who step up alongside us to invest in our youth and their future success."

"Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to uplift the stories, achievements, and leadership of those shaping our community's future," said Cathy Rodriguez Aguirre, SACHCC President and CEO. "Through our partnership with Republic FC, we are investing in students pursuing higher education, helping build a stronger, more diverse workforce for years to come."

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must be of Hispanic origin and live in the six-county Sacramento region. Applications close at 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday, September 19. The winner of the scholarship will be notified on September 24. For a complete list of requirements or to apply, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship.

Last year, Republic FC and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded the scholarship to Larisa Rosales, who shared her passion for Mexican Folklórico dance during the halftime ceremony.

Her interest in sharing and connecting with her Mexican heritage led her to pursue study anthropology at UC Davis. "I discovered my love for Mexican folklórico when I was in 7th grade," said Rosales. "My first year of dancing was just for fun because I enjoyed dancing and took great pride in my Mexican identity."

Republic FC will celebrated cultures from across Latin America on Noche Latina. Upon arriving at Heart Health Park, fans can browse an artisan market featuring local hispanic and latino vendors. Music and dance will also be a central part of the celebrations, with multiple groups and styles set to make an appearance before the match begins. Javier Arellano will also be co-emceeing the match alongside Republic FC's Connor Sutton.

Since 2019, Republic FC has worked with various community partners - including SACHCC, the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center - on its Rising Scholars Series. The program has awarded nearly $20,000 to young people showing exceptional scholastic leadership and community involvement.

For more about Republic FC's Rising Scholars Series - including the El Futuro Scholarship, visit SacRepublicFC.com/scholarships/.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.