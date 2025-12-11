Republic FC to Open 2026 Season at Home against FC Tulsa

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The countdown has officially begun. We are now just 86 days away from the start of the 2026 USL Championship regular season!

Earlier this morning, the league announced each club's home opener for the upcoming campaign. Republic FC is set to open the season against defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 7 at Heart Health Park.

2026 marks the Indomitable Club's 13th season. In 2025, the team finished second in the Western Conference - a three-place improvement from the year before - and reached the postseason for the 11th time in club history. The team also made history as the first USL Championship team to reach the Final in three separate competitions after advancing to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final.

Republic FC is on an 11-game undefeated streak in season openers dating back to the 2015 season. The club is one of the most dominant and consistent performers on Opening Weekend Last year, Lewis Jamieson led the squad to a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United. His goal marked the sixth straight year that a club debutant scored in the season opener, earning him Week 1 Player of the Week honors.

Additional details on the March 7 match, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and special Opening Night activations, will be announced in the coming weeks. The full 2026 USL Championship schedule is set to be announced soon.

Right now, the only way for fans to secure their seat to the Season Opener-and all the action for the 2026 season- is by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership at SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships. These packages offer a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.

As a special year-end incentive, fans who purchase a Season Ticket Membership between now and December 17 will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Holiday Sweater. Supporters who are interested in single game tickets for the March 7 match can sign up to be notified via the club's interest form at SacRepublicFC.com/Schedule.







