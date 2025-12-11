Lexington Sporting Club to Host Louisville City FC in 2026 USL Championship Home Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club will host in-state rivals Louisville City FC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, for its 2026 USL Championship home opener March 7, 2026.

The two sides matched up twice during Lexington SC's inaugural USL-C season in 2025, once in Lexington and once in Louisville. The match at Lexington SC Stadium drew more than 8,000 fans, LSC's largest crowd of the season.

The contest will mark the debut of Masaki Hemmi as head coach of the Lexington SC men after being named the new gaffer on Dec. 9.

Adding to the intrigue is the immediate reunion of Lexington's newly signed center-back Arturo Ordóñez with his former club. Ordóñez spent the last two seasons with LouCity, earning USL Championship All-League First Team honors with the club in 2024.

The kickoff time for Lexington SC's home opener, its full USL Championship schedule and group stage opponents for the 2026 USL Cup will be announced in the near future.

