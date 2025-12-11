Rowdies to Host Pittsburgh in 2026 Home Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Today, the USL Championship confirmed home openers for all teams competing in the 2026 season, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies set to make their return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, March 21 against the defending champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

On Wednesday, the USL Championship also announced the competition structure for the 2026 season. The 34-week regular season is set to kick off on Saturday, March 7, with the Rowdies hitting the road that weekend for a meeting with Birmingham Legion FC for the season opener.

The 2026 USL Championship regular season will once again see the league split into Eastern and Western Conferences, with 13 teams in the Eastern Conference and 12 teams in the Western Conference. Expansion clubs Brooklyn FC and Sporting Club Jacksonville will each join the Eastern Conference for the new season.

Each club in the Eastern Conference will play 24 or 25 matches against in-conference opposition, and 5 or 6 matches against Western Conference opposition to complete a 30-match regular season schedule. Each club in the Western Conference will play 24 matches against in-conference opposition, and six matches against Eastern Conference opposition to complete a 30-game regular season schedule.

Next year's campaign will mark Tampa Bay's tenth season in the USL Championship. Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato will look to lead the Rowdies to a playoff berth after the club narrowly missed out on securing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this past season.

The 2026 regular season will conclude on Saturday, October 24, with the USL Championship playoffs set to begin the following weekend. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format, with the top eight teams in each conference earning a spot in the postseason competition.

The 2026 USL Championship season will be the third in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the 2026 USL Championship schedule.

