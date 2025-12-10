Rowdies Bring Aboard Forward Evan Conway for 2026

December 10, 2025

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of forward Evan Conway ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Conway has shown himself to be a consistent scoring threat throughout his six seasons in the professional ranks. He joins the Rowdies following a two-year stint with North Carolina FC, where he notched 21 goals and five assists across 56 appearances.

"Evan has proven himself to be a top attacking player in this league for a number of years now," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think his goal contribution record speaks for itself, and his movement and pace to get in behind the opposition is excellent. He's a very hard worker who's had to earn everything he's achieved in his career up to this point, so he fits our blue-collar ethos of leaving everything on the field. I have no doubt he'll continue to do that here by always being willing to sacrifice for the team while showcasing his own special ability to be a real threat in the final third."

The Wisconsin native began his professional career in USL League One with Union Omaha when he earned a contract after impressing as a trialist ahead of the 2020 season. He went on to record 16 goals across two seasons in Omaha, helping the club lift the Players' Shield and win the USL League One Final in 2021.

In 2022, Conway moved up to the USL Championship to sign for San Diego Loyal SC. He continued to showcase to his skills as a finisher while in San Diego, bagging 20 goals and three assists across all competitions during his two seasons at the club.

Conway played college soccer close to home at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. During his four-year career with the Milwaukee Panthers, Conway registered 27 goals and 17 assists. He also furthered his development with USL League Two side Ventura County Fusion during the 2019 season.

"I'm grateful to join a club with such a storied history," said Conway. "The Rowdies have been doing this since the 70s, and I'm here to keep the tradition going strong and hopefully add a few more trophies to the shelf."

Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets call 727-222-2000 to learn more.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 10, 2025

Goalkeepers: Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2025

