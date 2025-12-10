Hartford Athletic Bolsters Defense with Signing of Matt Real for the 2026 Season

Hartford, CT - As Hartford Athletic reflects on a successful 2025 season and looks ahead to an even better 2026, the club is excited to announce the signing of proven, high-impact defender Matt Real, pending league and federation approval.

Known for his strong physical presence, excellent decision making and ability to maintain possession in transition, Real's playing style will easily fit in with Hartford Athletic's on-field identity and system of play.

Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke expressed his enthusiasm. "Matt is a player that I had the pleasure of working with at the academy level, and as he became a young professional player in Philadelphia. Since that time, he has accomplished a lot in MLS and USL. I look forward to working with him again chasing trophies together in Hartford."

The Drexel Hills, PA native began his professional career in 2017 when he signed with Bethlehem Steel (now Philadelphia Union II). A year later, he signed a homegrown contract with Bethlehem's parent company, Philadelphia Union. Real spent the next five and a half years playing with both Philly Union and Steel/Union II, making over 130 appearances and providing eight goals and six assists.

Halfway through 2024, the 6'0" left back joined the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on loan, impressing the coaches enough to earn a permanent transfer at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Over the course of the year, Real made 22 appearances with 14 starts and logged 1,406 minutes. He added one goal and one assist, to help power his team to the Western Conference playoffs and secure the USL Championship title. Additionally, Real provided 11 key passes, 46 crosses (enough for second on the team), 31 clearances, and 10 interceptions. He also won 27 of 41 tackles (also enough for second on the team), 76 of 138 duels and 19 of 36 aerial duels.

On the international level, the 26-year-old has 22 total caps with the US Youth National Teams. Most notably, he captained the USA to its second-straight Concacaf U-20 Championship Title in 2018. During the tournament, he played the full 90 minutes in five matches, including the World Cup-clinching game against Costa Rica and the final against Mexico.

Real brings championship experience, composure and tenacity to an already talented Hartford backline.







