Lexington SC Lands Midfielder Luís Felipe on Multi-Year Deal

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club bolstered its midfield Wednesday with the signing of Luís Felipe to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Lexington SC and am ready to get to work," said Felipe. "This was a no-brainer for me. I'm hungry to win a Championship and bring a trophy home."

The central midfielder spent the last five seasons with Sacramento Republic FC, making 168 appearances for the club and amassing over 12,500 minutes across all competitions.

Felipe finished as Sacramento's leader in tackles three different years, ranked first in duels twice and topped its interceptions chart once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the 29-year-old has shown prowess for scoring as well. Felipe scored 19 times for the Republic and registered nine assists.

Before his time in the Indomitable City, Felipe initially signed with Reno 1868 FC in 2017, the USL Championship side affiliated with MLS' San Jose Earthquakes. He appeared 26 times for Reno that season, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

His dazzling season earned him an MLS contract from San Jose in 2018. Felipe went on to make 22 MLS appearances for San Jose from 2018-20, a stretch broken up by one loan spell back to Reno.

Felipe also received a call-up to the United States U-20 team in 2014 under head coach Tab Ramos.

Felipe joins Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino and Alfredo Midence as midfielders signed to Lexington's 2026 USL Championship roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







