San Antonio FC Signs Defender Akeem Ward

Published on December 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Akeem Ward to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Akeem to the SAFC Family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Akeem brings veteran experience and leadership with a hard-working mentality. He's a tough defender with the work rate, quality and desire to get forward. He will be a great addition to our backline."

Ward began playing professionally in 2019 after being drafted 18th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United. He made his first team debut in March, also appearing on loan with USL Championship side Loudoun United. Ward spent time with Birmingham Legion (2019) and North Carolina FC (2020) before joining Oakland Roots SC in 2021. As captain, he helped lead the team to the Western Conference Semifinals in its first USL Championship season and went on to spend the majority of the 2022 season on loan at Rio Grande Valley FC.

In 2023, Ward signed with Memphis 901 FC, where he recorded 132 clearances, 79 interceptions and 297 duels won in 71 appearances over the course of two seasons. The standout defender then made the move to Colorado Springs Switchbacks in 2025 and finished in the top three on the team in blocks, interceptions, duels won and tackles won in 2,298 minutes of play.

The Vienna, Virginia native played collegiately at Creighton University for three seasons, recording two goals and six assists in 47 appearances with the Bluejays. In his senior season, he earned First Team All-Big East honors.







