San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Crognale
Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed defender Alex Crognale, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Crognale becomes the 13th returner from San Antonio's 2025 squad, playing 1,943 minutes in 22 matches across all competitions before sustaining a shoulder injury in August. The 31-year-old finished the season first on the team in aerial duels won (47), second in clearances (88) and fourth in blocks (6).
A USL Championship veteran, Crognale previously spent time at Orange County SC (2018), Indy Eleven (2019) and, most notably, Birmingham Legion FC (2020-24), racking up more than 18,000 minutes in 182 regular season league appearances. The Columbus, Ohio native signed a Homegrown Player contract with Columbus Crew ahead of the 2017 MLS season and went on to record 34 appearances in three seasons.
Before turning pro, Crognale played collegiately at the University of Maryland from 2013-16, featuring in 76 matches with the Terrapins. In 2016, he captained the team to its third straight Big 10 Conference Championship, earning Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025
- OCSCII Advances in USL Academy Cup with 2-1 Victory over Lancaster FC - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Crognale - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC Adds 2021 MLS Cup Champion Danny Crisostomo to Central Midfield - Sacramento Republic FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Format; New Mexico United Set to Enter in First Round - New Mexico United
- MountainStar Sports Group and El Paso Locomotive Announce Leadership Transition and Appointment of Mike Digiulio as President and General Manager - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal - San Antonio FC
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Compete in 2026 U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Sign Attacking Midfielder Pedro Dolabella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Dylan Sing - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Signs 16-Year-Old Louisville Native Brandon Dayes to Professional Deal - Louisville City FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms Format, Schedule and Participants for 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Qualifies for 2026 U.S. Open Cup, Will Open Tournament Play in First Round in March - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Host TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity's 2026 U.S. Open Cup to Begin in Mid-March - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Crognale
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal
- San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team
- Ss&e Announces Brian Colbert as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships