OCSCII Advances in USL Academy Cup with 2-1 Victory over Lancaster FC
Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
OCSCII extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lancaster FC in the USL Academy Cup opener, solidifying their status as the league's top points-earners. Entering on a seven-game winning streak, the California side dominated possession and chances from the whistle, though offside calls and sharp defending thwarted early breakthroughs.
The first half belonged to OCSCII, who pinned Lancaster back with relentless pressure, allowing the Pennsylvania club just a handful of touches. A 24th-minute foul in the box earned a penalty for OC. Four minutes later, Gavin Karam's shot from the spot opened the scoring (1-0). Set pieces and corners peppered the Lancaster box, including a chaotic 13th-minute scramble that saw five rebounds before a shot clanged off the crossbar.
The second half mirrored the first's intensity, with Cheick Kone doubling the lead (2-0). Fatigue soon crept in amid 80-degree heat and 50% humidity, and Lancaster capitalized on a 48th-minute set piece. Goalkeeper Fernando Aguirre was caught out of position, and Camden Marquette's looping header put Lancaster on the board. The goal was OCSCII's seventh conceded all season.
Aguirre redeemed himself with a crucial 61st-minute save, while Oliver Kurnik's 66th-minute effort forced a stop from Lancaster keeper Ethan Beck. A 63rd-minute OC 2-on-1 break went begging as the shot sailed over the bar. In the waning seconds, Lancaster earned a corner that was swiftly cleared, sparking an OCSCII counter with a 4-on-1 advantage. The ensuing shot at the death sailed wide right, and the final whistle sealed the victory as OCSCII held firm.
The victory moves OCSCII into Round 2, where they'll face Utah Red Wolves SC tomorrow at 12 p.m. PT.
