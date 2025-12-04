San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed midfielder Luke Haakenson to a new multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Haakenson returns for his third year in San Antonio after another successful campaign in 2025, finishing second on the squad with five goals and 19 chances created in 1,469 minutes of play. The 28-year-old has shown off his impressive versatility in the last two seasons with the club, featuring in multiple positions on the pitch in 60 appearances across all competitions.

The 80th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Haakenson began his professional career at Nashville SC in 2021. In his four seasons in the Music City, he posted four goals and four assists in 67 total appearances, also seeing action in 16 USL Championship matches while on loan with Charlotte Independence in 2020.

Originally from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Haakenson played collegiately at Creighton University from 2016-19, where he contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 74 matches.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.