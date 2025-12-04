San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal
Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed midfielder Luke Haakenson to a new multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Haakenson returns for his third year in San Antonio after another successful campaign in 2025, finishing second on the squad with five goals and 19 chances created in 1,469 minutes of play. The 28-year-old has shown off his impressive versatility in the last two seasons with the club, featuring in multiple positions on the pitch in 60 appearances across all competitions.
The 80th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Haakenson began his professional career at Nashville SC in 2021. In his four seasons in the Music City, he posted four goals and four assists in 67 total appearances, also seeing action in 16 USL Championship matches while on loan with Charlotte Independence in 2020.
Originally from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Haakenson played collegiately at Creighton University from 2016-19, where he contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 74 matches.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025
- U.S. Soccer Confirms 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Format; New Mexico United Set to Enter in First Round - New Mexico United
- MountainStar Sports Group and El Paso Locomotive Announce Leadership Transition and Appointment of Mike Digiulio as President and General Manager - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal - San Antonio FC
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Compete in 2026 U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Sign Attacking Midfielder Pedro Dolabella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Dylan Sing - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Signs 16-Year-Old Louisville Native Brandon Dayes to Professional Deal - Louisville City FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms Format, Schedule and Participants for 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Qualifies for 2026 U.S. Open Cup, Will Open Tournament Play in First Round in March - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Host TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity's 2026 U.S. Open Cup to Begin in Mid-March - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal
- San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team
- Ss&e Announces Brian Colbert as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships
- San Antonio FC Falls, 0-2, to New Mexico in Western Conference Quarterfinals