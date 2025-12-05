Top Moments of the 2025 New Mexico United Season

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The 2025 season delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in New Mexico United history, a year that felt like a celebration of everything the club stands for. From electric finishes to emotional farewells, and historic milestones. The nights where The Lab felt like the beating heart of our state, this season reminded us why United is more than a team, it's a community and culture that continues to grow year after year. And as we look back on this 2025 journey, we go over the moments that defined this historic year for the Black & Yellow.

Top 5 Moments of the 2025 Season

5. Surviving a Four-Hour Delay to Keep the Playoff Push Alive - September 28, 2025

What started as a normal match turned into a marathon. The match went on for 90 minutes before the referee blew his whistle early due to inclement weather. A four-hour weather delay followed and about 200 supporters stayed through it. United and Lexington came back on the pitch to play nine minutes of stoppage time. The Black & Yellow retained their 2-1 lead through the end of stoppage, claiming an important three points late in the season.

Coaching and front office staff invited supporters to take the field after the game to celebrate, creating one of the most special memories in club history with our Familia.

4. Clinching the Playoffs with a 97th-Minute Winner vs. Phoenix - October 4, 2025

With postseason hopes in the balance, United needed a hero. Defender Talen Maples stepped up with ice in his veins, burying a 97th-minute penalty to secure a dramatic 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC.

It was a clutch moment in a fierce rivalry mach-up, and that goal officially punched United's ticket to the 2025 postseason.

3. First International Friendly Win: 1-0 Victory Over FC Juárez - June 25, 2025

A milestone moment for the club during a rainy Wednesday night at the lab, in front of over 8,000 fans, New Mexico United earned its first-ever international victory defeating FC Juárez in a tense 1-0 match. Forward Thomas Amang delivered the match's lone goal in the first half, and after a series of lineup rotations, the squad held strong defensively, securing a well-earned clean sheet for goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

2. Daniel Bruce's Emotional Final Appearance - October 24, 2025

A night filled with emotion. Daniel Bruce, one of the most beloved and long-tenured players in club history, took the field for the final time in a New Mexico United jersey.

Supporters honored him with chants, signs, and endless applause, celebrating a player who embodied the heart, culture, and spirit of the club from day one.

It wasn't just a moment-it was a farewell to a club legend.

1. Dayonn Harris' Buzzer-Beater that Sent United to Their First Western Conference Final - November 8, 2025

The defining moment of the 2025 season.

Earlier in the season, winger Dayonn Harris came back from a year-long injury to score a last-minute equalizer against San Antonio FC in the final group stage game of the Jägermeister Cup. United went on to win in penalties. This, served as foreshadowing for an even bigger moment to come.

During the Western Conference semi-final, Dayonn Harris delivered a sensational winner with the last kick of the encounter to send New Mexico United to the USL Western Conference Championship Final for the first time in club history. The Lab erupted. Players, staff, and fans celebrated one of the most dramatic and meaningful goals ever scored in Black & Yellow History. A moment the United Familia will never forget.

Honorable Mentions:

Zico Bailey's 55-Yard Golazo - September 10, 2025

Few goals in USL history compare to Zico Bailey's long-range shot against Detroit City FC. Striking the ball from approximately 55 yards out, Bailey sent The Lab into chaos and landed the #1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10.

A jaw-dropping moment on a national stage, and an instant classic.

View this post on Instagram

First-Ever Shootout at The Lab Ends in Victory - June 28, 2025

On Pride Night, New Mexico United created a historic moment by defeating Colorado Springs in the first-ever penalty shootout hosted at The Lab. Under a vibrant atmosphere with intense pressure, United stayed composed and clinched a thrilling Jägermeister Cup victory.

A night of color, energy, and drama.

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating 100th Match at the the Lab - August 16, 2025

In front of over 11,500 fans, in a match against Las Vegas Lights FC, marked the club's 100th home game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

A special a milestone for both the club and supporters.

As the final whistle blew on the 2025 season, one thing became clear: this year strengthened the identity of New Mexico United in a season that will be remembered for years. It was a season defined not just by wins, but by resilience, emotion, unforgettable performances, and the support of a community that fills The Lab with unmatched passion. From historic achievements to heartfelt goodbyes, from the rise of new heroes to moments that will live forever in the club's lore, 2025 reminded us that United is built on something deeper than soccer.

And if this season taught us anything, it's that the best chapters are still ahead!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.