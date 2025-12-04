OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals

Irvine, CA - OCSC II is primed for a standout performance at the USL Academy Finals, as the club's elite U-20 squad travels to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this week to compete among the nation's finest young talents. Blending homegrown Southern California standouts with elite national prospects, OCSC II enters the tournament with championship aspirations, building on a storied history of excellence and player development that has propelled multiple academy products to professional success.

The USL Academy Finals bring together the top 16 teams from the league's 12 divisions for a high-stakes showdown, running from Thursday, December 4, through Sunday, December 7. OCSC II kicks off its campaign against Lancaster FC on December 4 at 2 p.m. EST, setting the stage for a weekend of intense competition culminating in the championship match.

"Orange County SC is proud to see our U-20 players qualify for the Academy Cup Playoffs," said OCSC II Head Coach Dekel Keinan. "This roster is a testament to our commitment to nurturing young talent and pathway to the first team. In 2025 alone, we've seen Nicola Ciotta's professional signing and eight first-team starts, alongside the pro debuts of Gavin Karam, Oliver Kurnik, and Efrem Solis. We're entering Bradenton ready to compete, with our eyes set on hoisting the trophy come Sunday."

At the forefront of OCSC II's roster are leading goal scorer Cheick Kone, who netted 10 goals across eight matches, and defensive midfielder Gavin Karam, who recently made his first-team debut. The squad also welcomes back forward Apolo Marinch, who returns from an earlier-season injury to bolster the attack. This mix of local OC talent and top-tier recruits underscores Orange County SC's dual mission: developing local players while competing for championships.

Fresh off clinching the Male U-20 Southwest Division title with a dominant 6-1-3 record, OCSC II earned its tournament berth with a dramatic late winner from Kone in a victory over West Coast FC. The team's depth and talent position it not just to compete, but to contend for the cup.

Orange County SC's track record at the USL Academy Finals speaks volumes. In 2022, academy alum Bryce Jamison earned All-Tournament Team honors in the Showcase Division, launching a professional career marked by important goal contributions. Jamison carried that momentum into the 2023 Finals, exploding for a hat trick in a commanding 5-0 Round of 16 rout. That same year, local product Ashton Miles captained the Orange County side to a runner-up finish, securing All-Tournament First Team accolades and exemplifying the club's pipeline of leadership and excellence.

With eyes on bringing home hardware, Orange County SC II arrives in Florida ready to compete, develop, and dominate. Fans can follow the action live via the USL Academy's streaming platforms and on the Orange County SC social media channels.







