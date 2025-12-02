Nicholas Benalcazar Back for 2026

Orange County SC is pleased to announce that Nico Benalcazar will be back in Black & Orange for the 2026 season. Since arriving in early 2025, the 24-year-old defender has shown he's a valuable and versatile player. His composure, technical skill, and adaptability make him a key building block for OCSC's future.

Benalcazar joined OCSC after spending time with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS Next Pro, where he made 24 appearances in 2024. Before that, he spent time with New York City FC, both with their development side and briefly with the first team. Benalcazar played collegiately at Wake Forest for the Demon Deacons.

What stands out about Benalcazar is how comfortably he moves between roles. Though officially listed as a center back, club leadership has praised his ability to operate in midfield when needed, thanks to his composure on the ball and solid technical base.

In the 2025 season with Orange County SC, Benalcazar logged 29 appearances and 2,597 minutes, and he contributed 4 goals from defense.

With Nico, OCSC gets a defender who can play multiple roles, handle pressure on the ball, contribute offensively when needed, and adapt to different tactical setups. As the club continues to build and stabilize, having a multi-tool like Benalcazar gives the coaching staff more options and ensures dependable performances from the back.







