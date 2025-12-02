Todd Dunivant to Step Down as President & General Manager of Republic FC at End of Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced today that President and General Manager Todd Dunivant will step down from his role at the end of the year to pursue a new opportunity outside the club. Dunivant will continue to support the organization through the transition period, including ongoing recruitment efforts, completion of 2026 roster-building, and continued development of key strategic initiatives. Todd will join Major League Soccer's New York City FC as the club's third Sporting Director in January. New York City FC is part of City Football Group, the world's leading private owner and operator of football clubs - with 13 football clubs across five continents within the City Football Group family.

Dunivant first joined Republic FC as General Manager in 2018, originally hired to serve as the club's head of soccer operations as the club prepared for its transition to Major League Soccer. In 2021, Dunivant succeeded previous president Ben Gumpert to lead the club's business operations as well. In eight seasons, he has overseen one of the most competitive eras in club history-including advancing to the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, the first appearance by a second-division club in the championship match since 2008. His tenure also included seven postseason berths, a Western Conference Final appearance in 2023, a Jägermeister Cup Final appearance this season, and the launch of transformational long-term projects for the club and region, with the focus primarily on the club's new downtown home, currently under construction.

"I'm forever grateful to Kevin Nagle, Wilton Rancheria led by Chairman Jesus Tarango and Chris Franklin, and the incredible supporters of Republic FC for their confidence and trust to help create a special club for an Indomitable city," said Dunivant. "These eight seasons in Sacramento have been truly fulfilling, with relationships that will last a lifetime. I am so proud of what we've built together. The future of the club has never been brighter and I'm extremely confident in the club's ownership, the hard working front office staff, and the talented players, coaches and technical staff who will deliver all of the rewards that this community and club deserve - a continued pursuit of silverware, an incredible stadium experience, and a limitless future that will continue to be the talk of American soccer."

Transition planning is already underway. Republic FC's Board of Directors has initiated a search process and is engaging with executive recruitment partners. Soccer operations, under the direction of Head Coach Neill Collins, will continue to build the club's roster for the 2026 season and beyond. Training camp including the club's annual Open Tryout is set for mid-January ahead of an expected March Opening Night. New stadium development partners continue to be added to the team as the project nears vertical construction. Dunivant will remain with the club through the end of the year to support recruitment efforts, guide ongoing stadium development, and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Republic FC's executive leadership team remains one of the most experienced and respected senior staff groups in USL. Over the past five seasons, Republic FC's executive staff has been honored annually by USL leadership and their colleagues across the league. The team of six executives also has decades of experience in professional sports across the NBA, NFL, and MLB, as well as with Sacramento's leading businesses.

Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango, Jr. emphasized the club's firm commitment to its long-term vision. "Todd's passion and relentless pursuit of success for this club and community have been evident in every project he has been a part of, and his efforts will long be connected to Republic FC. Our new downtown home continues to move forward because of Todd's diligent work and our future remains strong," said Tarango. "Leadership changes are a part of growth, and Todd has positioned us well. We are deep into structural planning for the organization, and our board, partners, and executive team are aligned to keep our projects on track and our competitive goals high."

Organizational continuity will be supported by Republic FC's executive leadership team in collaboration with Wilton Rancheria Chief Operating Officer Chris Franklin and Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. December will include a structured handoff of priority initiatives to ensure stability and momentum heading into the new year.

"Todd has made a tremendous impact on Republic FC," said Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. "I brought him to Sacramento because I knew he could help take this club to another level, and he did. From building competitive teams to strengthening our organization, he's been a trusted leader. We're grateful for his work and wish him the best, while our focus stays on the future, our stadium, our vision, and a strong 2026 season."

