Get in the Holiday Spirit with Limited-Edition New Member Gift
Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Tis' the season for festive gear and showing your Republic FC pride! Now through December 17, anyone who signs up for a 2026 Season Ticket Membership will receive an exclusive SRFC Holiday Sweatshirt. This fun and decorative top is not available for purchase and can only be secured through this limited-time deal.
Key Member Benefits
Lowest Ticket Prices - Memberships are the most affordable way to see every game at Heart Health Park.
New Stadium Priority Access - Season ticket members will have top priority to select seats at the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.
Member Scarf - Show your Republic pride and membership status with a special scarf that is available only to season ticket holders.
Exclusive events and discounts - Year-round events with special appearances from Republic FC players and coaches, Pro Shop merchandise discount, Youth Camps & Clinics discount, Cal Expo parking discount, and more.
Discounted / Early Access to Other Soccer Competitions - This includes playoffs, USL Cup knockout rounds (group play included), and the U.S. Open Cup.
A Membership for Every Budget
Starting as low as $175, Republic FC offers wide range of membership packages including Half-Season and Full-Season options.
