Rowdies Acquire Experienced Midfielder Marco Micaletto

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the acquisition of midfielder Marco Micaletto via transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the transfer agreement were undisclosed.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the Rowdies," said Micaletto. "I'm very grateful to Coach Casciato and [Head of Soccer Operations] Nico Castillo for their trust in bringing me to Tampa Bay. I'll do my best to repay that trust by doing whatever I can to help this team achieve its goals, and that is to win championships. I'm really excited for those Saturday nights under the lights at Al Lang Stadium and getting the opportunity to play in front of Ralph's Mob and Skyway Casuals, along with the rest of the Rowdies supporters."

Micaletto notched seven goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Colorado Springs during his lone season with the Western Conference side last year. In 2024, the 29-year-old midfielder bagged one goal and six assists as part of a New Mexico United squad that finished as the top team in the Western Conference regular season standings.

Born in Rome, Italy, Micaletto grew up in England before moving to the United States in 2015 to play college soccer at Young Harris College, where he was teammates with longtime Rowdies midfielder Lewis Hilton. After competing in USL League Two for South Georgia Tormenta FC during the summer of 2018, he began his professional career with Tormenta the following year as the club joined USL League One for its inaugural 2019 season.

After recording 22 goals and 8 assists over three seasons for Tormenta FC in League One, Micaletto was acquired by Columbus Crew 2 and was named captain before the team's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro. Crew 2 reached the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final in its first two seasons, with Micaletto earning 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final MVP honors after defeating St. Louis FC 2 to lift the trophy.

"Marco is an experienced player with a history of winning," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "In New Mexico, he was part of a team finished top of the Western Conference standings in the regular season. With Columbus 2, he was able to win the MLS Next Pro title. His history of winning is really important. I think he's established himself as one of the top midfielders in the league and comes to Tampa Bay hungry to grow that reputation further. We're excited to have him and looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the group."

Micaletto marks the first new addition to the Rowdies roster ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Additional player announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of November 25, 2025

Defenders: Robert Castellanos, Aaron Guillen, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Nate Worth

Forwards: Endri Mustali







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.