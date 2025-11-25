Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 2026 Roster Decisions

Published on November 25, 2025

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced its end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the club's fifth overall campaign. As of now, nine players from the 2025 squad are set to remain in Seaside, pending league and federation approval. The club recently announced a new multi-year deal with midfielder Adrian Rebollar that secures the Watsonville native, CSUMB alum, and longest-tenured member of the club through 2027.

The following players have guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season: Ethan Bryant and Xavi Gnaulati. In addition, Monterey Bay FC exercised contract options on goalkeeper Nico Campuzano, Salinas native and defender Joel Garcia Jr., captain and defender Nico Gordon, midfielder Johnny Klein, and forwards Mayele Malango and Ilijah Paul.

The club has declined contract options for Sam Gomez, Diego Gutíerrez, Luke Ivanovic, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, and Anton Søjberg. The following players are out of contract and entering free agency: Alex Dixon, Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Dallas Odle, and Grant Robinson. Meanwhile, midfielder Wes Fonguck (Ebbsfleet United FC, English National League) and forward Tarik Scott (FC Dallas, MLS) completed their respective loans with Monterey Bay FC and have returned to their parent clubs.

Monterey Bay FC roster as of November 25 is listed alphabetically by position below:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul

