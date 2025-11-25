Switchbacks FC Announce Transfer of Marco Micaletto to Tampa Bay Rowdies
Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the transfer of Marco Micaletto to the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Per league policy, the details of the transfer will not be made public and remain pending league and federation approval.
Micaletto joined the Switchbacks in 2025 from New Mexico United. During the 2025 season, he made 30 appearances, logged 2,089 minutes, scored seven goals, recorded three assists, and finished with a passing accuracy of 77.2%.
