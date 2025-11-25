Phoenix Rising Announces 2025 Year-End Roster Moves

Published on November 25, 2025

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season.

Rising retains 13 players from its 2025 team that scored 61 goals in all competitions en route to a 9-8-13 regular-season record and appearance in the Conference Semifinal. Notably, the club's three top goal contributers in all competitions return in Second Team All-League midfielder Hope Avayevu (18 - 7G, 11A), forward Ihsan Sacko (15 - 8G, 7A) and forward Charlie Dennis (14 - 11G, 3A).

"With the returning players we have a core group who understand and are committed to driving the standard and culture of this club," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We want to thank those who contributed to last season's team both on and off the field and I know the players, technical staff, front office and fans are looking forward to the upcoming season to reach our objectives."

Collin Smith and JP Scearce will begin the first season of the multi-year extensions they signed, keeping them with the club through at least the 2027 USL Championship season. Other players returning under contract include Rafael Czichos, Jean-Eric Moursou, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera and Jamison Ping.

The club exercised contract options for Patrick Rakovsky, Avayevu and Dennis, and declined the options for Triston Henry, Harvey Neville, Mohamed Traore, Noble Okello, Xian Emmers and Dariusz Formella. Additionally, Rising extended its loan agreement with CD Chivas Guadalajara (MEX) for Daniel Flores through the end of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Remi Cabral, Emil Cuello and Ryan Flood had their contracts expire, while Ascel Essengue (LA Galaxy) and Carl Sainte (FC Dallas) return to their parent clubs after their respective loan agreements came to an end.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to every player who contributed to our club in 2025, and to recognize Emil Cuello, Dariusz Formella and Mohamed Traore - each of whom played meaningful roles in bringing Rising its first championship in 2023 and consistently embodied what it means to represent this club," Rising Sporting Director Brandon McCarthy said. "Their professionalism, character and commitment will remain an important part of our history, and we're grateful for the impact they made during their time in Rising red."

On the sideline, Rising retains its entire coaching staff heading into 2026. Kah returns for his second season as head coach, alongside assistant Vikram Virk. Assistant coach Darnell King will be entering his third season, while goalkeeper coach Cory Robertson prepares for his 12th season with Rising.

"With so many players returning and our full coaching staff back, we're heading into 2026 with a level of stability and continuity we haven't had in years," McCarthy said. "That consistency gives us a strong foundation."

Contract negotiations continue with last year's captain, Pape Mar Boye. Rising will provide further details on the 2026 season as information becomes available.

Under Contract (9):

-Ihsan Sacko (F)

-Kelvin Arase (F)

-Darius Johnson (F)

-Damian Rivera (F)

-Jamison Ping (M)

-Jean-Eric Moursou (M)

-JP Scearce (M)

-Collin Smith (D)

-Rafael Czichos (D)

Options Picked Up (3):

-Charlie Dennis (F)

-Hope Avayevu (M)

-Patrick Rakovsky (GK)

Option Extension (1):

-Daniel Flores (D)

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Nov. 25, 2025):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (3): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores

-Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping

-Forwards (5): Ihsan Sacko, Charlie Dennis, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera

