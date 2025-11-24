Black Friday: Celebrate 10 Years with Something Special
Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising's 10th Anniversary season is coming and we're marking the moment with something truly special.
For the first time ever, we're releasing an exclusive, customized 10-Year Anniversary Training Top available only with the purchase of a 2026 Full Season Ticket Membership this Black Friday.
This piece isn't merch.
It's a tribute.
The designs pulls from ten years of Rising history: unforgettable memories, iconic players, and the journey that built the club into what it is today. It's crafted as a one of a kind keepsake for our members, and it will not be sold at retail.
If you've ever thought about joining the Rising family, this is the moment. Your seat for our 10th season. Your access to every match. Your piece of club history.
For questions on 2026 ticket options, please contact the Ticket Sales office at (623) 594-9606 or sales@phxrisingfc.com.
Offer is valid now through Wednesday, December 10th at 11:59 p.m.
