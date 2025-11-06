How Phoenix Rising Is Forging Its Defensive Identity

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

428 minutes. 11 halves. One calendar month. That's how long it has been since Phoenix Rising last conceded a goal from open play. As summer has morphed into fall, Rising's defensive solidity has continued to strengthen. With four straight clean sheets, things are beginning to click at the right time for a club looking to make a deep playoff run.

"We have been more of a unit," midfielder Charlie Dennis said following Rising's 1-0 playoff win in El Paso on November 1. "Defensively, we have not given up chances and we're also scoring at the other end. It speaks volumes to the players because it was a team effort tonight."

The result in El Paso was an extension of a trend that began with a 2-0 road win over North Carolina FC on October 10, which kicked off the shutout streak. Looking back at past matches against El Paso Locomotive FC made it clear just how far the club's defense has come. After both teams combined to score 18 goals across three matches in 2025, the fourth match resulted in just a single goal.

"That has been one of the biggest changes in the last few games," midfielder JP Scearce said following Rising's 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on October 25 to close the regular season. "We have been locked in defensively, relentless and working a lot on the defensive end. I think that has shown a lot over the last few games."

On Saturday, Rising puts its defensive solidity to the test against FC Tulsa, the regular-season Western Conference champions, at 6:00 p.m. MST November 8 at ONEOK Field. Strength will meet strength in the Sooner State, as FC Tulsa enters the Western Conference Semifinals having not conceded a goal in 393 minutes, keeping a pair of consecutive clean sheets. Additionally, Head Coach Luke Spencer's squad knows how to find a breakthrough in slow, choppy matches with 23 goals scored off set pieces in the regular season and playoffs, tied for the most in the USL Championship.

"You need to have a road warrior mentality, which we have," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said, following Rising's 1-1 draw in Tulsa on June 14. "We refuse to lose games and keep fighting. We knew it was a tough environment. You find different ways as a team to get results, and we showed it today."

Rising finished the regular season 0-1-2 against FC Tulsa, with a pair of 1-1 results on the road. Notably, it was Kah's squad that ended FC Tulsa's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run, winning in penalties to knock the hosts out of the competition. That result, in a win-or-go-home tournament game, suits Rising well as it looks to repeat the feat on Saturday.

Taylor Calheira has been the spark that lights Tulsa's offense on fire this season, scoring 15 goals, good for third in the USL Championship. Calheira will test Rising's stingy defensel, which looks to extend its shutout streak to five.

"I think the best thing has been that we know we can keep a clean sheet," Kah said following Wednesday's practice. "One of my philosophies is, 'a team scores one, we score two...' I'm very proud of what (the players) put in."







