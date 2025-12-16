Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights

Phoenix Rising FC today announced its 2026 regular season schedule ahead of its 10th Anniversary Season. The schedule features at least 35 matches between a 30-game regular-season slate, four matches in the Prinx Tires USL Cup and at least one match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Official kickoff times for all matches will be announced at a later date.

Rising kicks off Season 10 on the road against San Antonio FC on March 7 before returning to the Valley for its home opener against Orange County SC on March 14 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. It will close the regular season at home against Lexington SC on October 24.

Rising faces rival New Mexico United for the first time on April 11 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. New Mexico United is one of five teams Rising will take on at least three times in 2026, alongside Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC and Sacramento Republic FC.

Other notable matches include an away trip against FC Tulsa (Mar. 28), where Rising's 2025 season came to a close last November, as well as a marquee midweek matchup against Louisville City FC (Jun. 10), a team that has won the last two USL Players' Shields after finishing each of the last two seasons with greater than 70 points.

Outside of its regular-season slate, Rising will compete in the Prinx Tires USL Cup (formerly USL Jägermeister Cup) for a second consecutive season. The club played some of its most memorable matches in the cup competition last season, which included a 5-4 win over Texoma FC, as well as a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United and 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC, both of which ended in penalty-shootout victories. Rising's 2026 USL Cup campaign includes group stage matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4/25), Orange County SC (5/16), New Mexico United (6/6) and AV Alta FC (7/11).

Additionally, Rising opens the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the First Round, making its 11th appearance in the longest-running competition in United States Soccer. The match will be played between March 17 and 19, with the opponent, date and location to be revealed following the draw in January. Last season, Rising won its opening match and advanced to the Round of 32 where it faced MLS side Houston Dynamo FC.

Supporters can catch every match on Arizona's Family. As part of the club's broadcast deal, which was extended through the 2028 season in October, Rising will play a minimum of two matches on CBS Channel 5 (KPHO), 10 on 3TV (KTVK) and 23 statewide on Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) (KPHE/KAZS/KAZF/KOLD 13.3).

In 2026, its second year under Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah, Rising will look to build off a season in which it finished fifth in the Western Conference (9-8-11) and made a run to the Conference Semifinal.

FULL 2026 SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 7 San Antonio FC Toyota Field

Mar. 14 Orange County SC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Mar. 17-19 USOC First Round TBD

Mar. 21 Oakland Roots SC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Mar. 28 FC Tulsa ONEOK Field

Apr. 4 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Health Park

Apr. 11 New Mexico United Phoenix Rising Stadium

Apr. 18 Miami FC Pitbull Stadium

Apr. 25 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC* Phoenix Rising Stadium

May 2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Highmark Stadium

May 9 San Antonio FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

May 16 Orange County SC* Phoenix Rising Stadium

May 23 Tampa Bay Rowdies Al Lang Stadium

May 30 Sacramento Republic FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Jun. 6 New Mexico United FC* RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

Jun. 10 Louisville City FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Jun. 13 El Paso Locomotive FC Southwest University Park

Jun. 20 Oakland Roots SC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Jul. 4 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field

Jul 11 AV Alta FC* Lancaster Municipal Stadium

Jul. 18 Monterey Bay FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Jul. 25 Hartford Athletic Phoenix Rising Stadium

Aug. 1 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field

Aug. 8 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium

Aug. 19 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Aug. 22 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Health Park

Aug. 29 Indy Eleven Phoenix Rising Stadium

Sep. 5 Monterey Bay FC Cardinale Stadium

Sep. 12 FC Tulsa Phoenix Rising Stadium

Sep. 19 El Paso Locomotive FC Phoenix Rising Stadim

Sep. 26 Oakland Roots SC Oakland Coliseum

Oct. 3 New Mexico United FC RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

Oct. 10 Las Vegas Lights FC Phoenix Rising Stadium

Oct. 17 Orange County SC Championship Soccer Stadium

Oct. 24 Lexington SC Phoenix Rising Stadium

* Prinx Tires USL Cup

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION

Season ticket memberships, as well as single-match tickets, are available now for the club's historic 10th Anniversary season. Visit phxrisingfc.com/tickets for more details.







