Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting JAX has officially unveiled its 2026 USL Championship schedule, marking the next major milestone as Jacksonville prepares to welcome men's professional soccer to Northeast Florida. The club's inaugural season will feature 17 home matches at UNF's Hodges Stadium, with kickoff times to be announced early in the new year.

The historic campaign begins on Saturday, March 7, 2026, when Sporting Club Jacksonville hosts Hartford Athletic in the club's first-ever USL Championship match. The regular season runs through late October and is packed with marquee matchups against regional rivals, championship-winning clubs, and several teams making their first trip to Jacksonville.

Rivalries Take Center Stage

Florida rivalries will headline Sporting JAX's debut season. Fans can expect intense matchups with Miami FC, including a home regular-season clash on Wednesday, March 25, and a USL Cup showdown on April 25 at Hodges Stadium.

The in-state battles continue on Saturday, April 4, when Tampa Bay Rowdies visit Jacksonville for a regular-season contest, followed by another high-stakes meeting in USL Cup play on June 6.

Championship Pedigree Comes to Jacksonville

Some of the most decorated clubs in USL Championship history will test Sporting JAX in its inaugural year. Former league champions Louisville City FC and Charleston Battery both appear on the schedule, with Louisville City making its first visit to Hodges Stadium on October 3, and Charleston Battery coming to town on June 20.

Big Summer Nights at Hodges Stadium

The heart of the summer will bring a run of high-profile home matches, including:

San Antonio FC - May 27

Detroit City FC - June 13

Indy Eleven - August 15

Each match promises a high-energy atmosphere as Sporting JAX builds its home-field identity in front of the Jacksonville faithful.

USL Cup Adds Extra Edge

In addition to league play, Sporting JAX will compete in the USL Cup, hosting cup matches against Miami FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies, adding knockout drama and extra fuel to already-heated rivalries.

"This schedule really captures what our inaugural season is all about," said Sporting JAX Men's Head Coach Liam Fox. "We'll test ourselves right away, we'll welcome some of the league's most accomplished clubs to Jacksonville, and we'll build fierce rivalries from day one. Playing every home match at Hodges Stadium gives us a true home-field advantage, and we can't wait to represent this city and our supporters in 2026."

Get Ready for Kickoff

All home matches will be played at UNF's Hodges Stadium, creating a central home for professional soccer in Jacksonville and delivering an intimate, energetic matchday experience for fans.

Season tickets for Sporting JAX's inaugural 17-game home season are available now at sportingjax.com or by calling 904.863.KICK.

For the full 2026 schedule, upcoming kickoff times, and the latest club news, visit sportingjax.com







