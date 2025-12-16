USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Florida - The USL Championship announced its 2026 schedule which kicks off on Sat., Mar. 7, and concludes on Sat., Oct. 24, with a full 12-game slate on the final day as teams pursue a place in the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs.

The 2026 season is Indy Eleven's 13th overall and its ninth as part of the USL Championship, and the 16th for the league. The Boys in Blue open the campaign at expansion club Brooklyn FC on March 8 in its USL-C debut. The home opener is Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Detroit City FC at Carroll Stadium. Indy Eleven will play home-and-away series against all 12 Eastern Conference foes, along with six total matches, split home and away, with Western Conference opponents.

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Fans can purchase the 2026 Home Opener Pack that includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $13.50 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Fans can also purchase a Flex Mini Plan which includes vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season matches.

The 34-week, 375-game regular season will see each club play 30 regular season contests and four group stage games in the third edition of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, with the top eight teams from the Eastern and Western Conference advancing to the single-elimination postseason which will kick off the weekend of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

The 2026 USL Championship season will be the third in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced later.

2026 USL Championship Season Key Dates

Mar. 7 - USL Championship Regular Season Kickoff

Mar. 17-19 - U.S. Open Cup First Round

Mar. 31-April 1 - U.S. Open Cup Second Round

Apr. 14-15 - U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Apr. 25 - Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Kickoff

Apr. 28-29 - U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

May 19-20 - U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

July 11 - Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Ends

Aug. 12 - Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals

Sept. 9 - Prinx Tires USL Cup Semifinals

Sept. 15-16 - U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

Oct. 2-4 - Prinx Tires USL Cup Final

Oct. 21 - U.S. Open Cup Final

Oct. 24 - USL Championship Regular Season Ends

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 - USL Championship Playoffs, Conference Quarterfinals

Nov. 6-8 - USL Championship Playoffs, Conference Semifinals

Nov. 13-15 - USL Championship Playoffs, Conference Finals

Nov. 20-22 - USL Championship Final







