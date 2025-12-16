Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced its 2026 regular season schedule ahead of its 10th Anniversary Season. The schedule features at least 35 matches between a 30-game regular-season slate, four matches in the Prinx Tires USL Cup and at least one match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Official kickoff times for all matches will be announced at a later date.
Rising kicks off Season 10 on the road against San Antonio FC on March 7 before returning to the Valley for its home opener against Orange County SC on March 14 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. It will close the regular season at home against Lexington SC on October 24.
Rising faces rival New Mexico United for the first time on April 11 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. New Mexico United is one of five teams Rising will take on at least three times in 2026, alongside Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC and Sacramento Republic FC.
Other notable matches include an away trip against FC Tulsa (Mar. 28), where Rising's 2025 season came to a close last November, as well as a marquee midweek matchup against Louisville City FC (Jun. 10), a team that has won the last two USL Players' Shields after finishing each of the last two seasons with greater than 70 points.
Outside of its regular-season slate, Rising will compete in the Prinx Tires USL Cup (formerly USL Jägermeister Cup) for a second consecutive season. The club played some of its most memorable matches in the cup competition last season, which included a 5-4 win over Texoma FC, as well as a 3-3 draw against New Mexico United and 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC, both of which ended in penalty-shootout victories. Rising's 2026 USL Cup campaign includes group stage matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4/25), Orange County SC (5/16), New Mexico United (6/6) and AV Alta FC (7/11).
Additionally, Rising opens the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the First Round, making its 11th appearance in the longest-running competition in United States Soccer. The match will be played between March 17 and 19, with the opponent, date and location to be revealed following the draw in January. Last season, Rising won its opening match and advanced to the Round of 32 where it faced MLS side Houston Dynamo FC.
Supporters can catch every match on Arizona's Family. As part of the club's broadcast deal, which was extended through the 2028 season in October, Rising will play a minimum of two matches on CBS Channel 5 (KPHO), 10 on 3TV (KTVK) and 23 statewide on Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) (KPHE/KAZS/KAZF/KOLD 13.3).
In 2026, its second year under Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah, Rising will look to build off a season in which it finished fifth in the Western Conference (9-8-11) and made a run to the Conference Semifinal.
FULL 2026 SEASON SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT VENUE
Mar. 7 San Antonio FC Toyota Field
Mar. 14 Orange County SC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Mar. 17-19 USOC First Round TBD
Mar. 21 Oakland Roots SC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Mar. 28 FC Tulsa ONEOK Field
Apr. 4 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Health Park
Apr. 11 New Mexico United Phoenix Rising Stadium
Apr. 18 Miami FC Pitbull Stadium
Apr. 25 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC* Phoenix Rising Stadium
May 2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Highmark Stadium
May 9 San Antonio FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
May 16 Orange County SC* Phoenix Rising Stadium
May 23 Tampa Bay Rowdies Al Lang Stadium
May 30 Sacramento Republic FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Jun. 6 New Mexico United FC* RGCU Field at Isotopes Park
Jun. 10 Louisville City FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Jun. 13 El Paso Locomotive FC Southwest University Park
Jun. 20 Oakland Roots SC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Jul. 4 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field
Jul 11 AV Alta FC* Lancaster Municipal Stadium
Jul. 18 Monterey Bay FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Jul. 25 Hartford Athletic Phoenix Rising Stadium
Aug. 1 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field
Aug. 8 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium
Aug. 19 Col. Springs Switchbacks FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Aug. 22 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Health Park
Aug. 29 Indy Eleven Phoenix Rising Stadium
Sep. 5 Monterey Bay FC Cardinale Stadium
Sep. 12 FC Tulsa Phoenix Rising Stadium
Sep. 19 El Paso Locomotive FC Phoenix Rising Stadim
Sep. 26 Oakland Roots SC Oakland Coliseum
Oct. 3 New Mexico United FC RGCU Field at Isotopes Park
Oct. 10 Las Vegas Lights FC Phoenix Rising Stadium
Oct. 17 Orange County SC Championship Soccer Stadium
Oct. 24 Lexington SC Phoenix Rising Stadium
* Prinx Tires USL Cup
TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION
Season ticket memberships are available now for the club's historic 10th Anniversary season. Visit phxrisingfc.com/tickets for more details.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025
- Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Aedan Stanley - Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's 2026 Schedule to Feature Home Games on Thunder, Fourth of July - Louisville City FC
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - New Mexico United
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC to Participate in Group Five of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed - Lexington Sporting Club
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.