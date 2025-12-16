FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa will once again be in the hunt for silverware as the United Soccer League officially announced the format and schedule for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, a 43-team interleague competition spanning the USL Championship and USL League One.
The third edition of the USL Cup will kick off Saturday, April 25, 2026, with all clubs divided into seven regional groups. FC Tulsa has been drawn into Group 3, where the Scissortails will face a mix of established Championship opponents and ambitious newcomers as they aim to advance to the knockout rounds and ultimately the Final in early October.
FC Tulsa Headlines Group 3
FC Tulsa will compete in Group 3, alongside:
Birmingham Legion FC
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Corpus Christi FC
One Knoxville SC
San Antonio FC
One of the group's marquee matchups arrives on May 16, when FC Tulsa travels to face Corpus Christi FC, a club stepping into the professional ranks from USL League Two. The match will test a rising side against a proven Championship contender, with FC Tulsa entering the competition carrying the momentum and expectations of a Western Conference title holder.
How the USL Cup Works
Each club will play four group-stage matches between April 25 and July 11, with the seven group winners automatically advancing to the knockout stage. One additional wild card berth will be awarded to the second-place team with the most points across all groups, with goals scored serving as the first tiebreaker.
The tournament then shifts to single-elimination play, beginning with the Quarterfinals on August 12, followed by the Semifinals on September 9, and culminating in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Final on the weekend of October 2-4.
A Tournament Built for Momentum
Designed to complement league play while creating high-stakes interleague matchups, the Prinx Tires USL Cup offers clubs a unique pathway to hardware while spotlighting regional rivalries and cross-league competition. For FC Tulsa, the tournament adds another competitive chapter to the 2026 calendar - and another opportunity to bring meaningful matches, knockout drama, and championship ambition to Tulsa.
New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club
FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.
