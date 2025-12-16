Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League today unveiled Lexington Sporting Club's four initial group stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Saturday, April 25 - vs. Forward Madison FC

Saturday, June 6 - at Detroit City FC

Saturday, June 20 - vs. Indy Eleven

Saturday, July 11 - at Louisville City FC

Lexington SC was placed in Group 4 alongside each of its opponents, in addition to Fort Wayne FC and Union Omaha, which it will not compete against in the group stage.

The 2026 edition of the Prinx Tires USL Cup marks the third year of the tournament and the second uniting the USL's top two leagues for domestic competition.

How It Works

Each group consists of six clubs from the USL Championship and League One, except Group 7, which consists of seven clubs.

The seven group winners will advance to the knockout round. Additionally, one second-place club will advance, determined by the most points in group play. Goals scored serves as the first tiebreaker.

The quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The final will take place the weekend of Oct. 2-4, 2026.

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Groups

Group 1

Athletic Club Boise

Las Vegas Lights FC

Monterey Bay FC

Oakland Roots SC

Sacramento Republic FC

Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2

AV ALTA FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

El Paso Locomotive FC

New Mexico United

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

Group 3

Birmingham Legion FC

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Corpus Christi FC

One Knoxville SC

San Antonio FC

FC Tulsa

Group 4

Detroit City FC

Fort Wayne FC

Forward Madison FC

Indy Eleven

Lexington SC

Louisville City FC

Union Omaha

Group 5

Brooklyn FC

Hartford Athletic

New York Cosmos

Portland Hearts of Pine

Rhode Island FC

Westchester SC

Group 6

Charleston Battery

Charlotte Independence

Greenville Triumph SC

Loudoun United FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Richmond Kickers

Group 7

Miami FC

FC Naples

Sarasota Paradise

South Georgia Tormenta FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville

Tampa Bay Rowdies







