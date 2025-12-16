Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League today unveiled Lexington Sporting Club's four initial group stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.
Saturday, April 25 - vs. Forward Madison FC
Saturday, June 6 - at Detroit City FC
Saturday, June 20 - vs. Indy Eleven
Saturday, July 11 - at Louisville City FC
Lexington SC was placed in Group 4 alongside each of its opponents, in addition to Fort Wayne FC and Union Omaha, which it will not compete against in the group stage.
The 2026 edition of the Prinx Tires USL Cup marks the third year of the tournament and the second uniting the USL's top two leagues for domestic competition.
How It Works
Each group consists of six clubs from the USL Championship and League One, except Group 7, which consists of seven clubs.
The seven group winners will advance to the knockout round. Additionally, one second-place club will advance, determined by the most points in group play. Goals scored serves as the first tiebreaker.
The quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The final will take place the weekend of Oct. 2-4, 2026.
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Groups
Group 1
Athletic Club Boise
Las Vegas Lights FC
Monterey Bay FC
Oakland Roots SC
Sacramento Republic FC
Spokane Velocity FC
Group 2
AV ALTA FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
New Mexico United
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Group 3
Birmingham Legion FC
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Corpus Christi FC
One Knoxville SC
San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa
Group 4
Detroit City FC
Fort Wayne FC
Forward Madison FC
Indy Eleven
Lexington SC
Louisville City FC
Union Omaha
Group 5
Brooklyn FC
Hartford Athletic
New York Cosmos
Portland Hearts of Pine
Rhode Island FC
Westchester SC
Group 6
Charleston Battery
Charlotte Independence
Greenville Triumph SC
Loudoun United FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Richmond Kickers
Group 7
Miami FC
FC Naples
Sarasota Paradise
South Georgia Tormenta FC
Sporting Club Jacksonville
Tampa Bay Rowdies
