USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule

Tampa, Fla. - The United Soccer League today announced the structure and schedule for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, the third edition of the interleague cup competition which will feature all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One aiming to reach the Final in October.

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup will kick off on Sat., Apr. 25 with teams split into seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four group stage games in the opening phase of the tournament, concluding on Sat. July 11.

The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the knockout stage, with the wild card awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wed., Aug. 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wed., Sept.9, before the Final on the weekend of Oct. 2-4, 2026.

Newcomers Face Notable Contests in Group Stage

The newcomers to the USL Championship and League One will each take the spotlight in high-profile contests during the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage, including head-to-head interleague clashes and contests against established contenders over the four primary matchdays.

May 16 - Fort Wayne FC vs. Indy Eleven: Fort Wayne FC will face its Hoosier State rival Indy Eleven for the first time, welcoming the Boys in Blue for a Group 4 clash as FWFC moves into the professional ranks this season.

Fans can purchase a Flex Mini Plan which includes vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season matche(es), including the USL Cup!

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Fans can purchase the 2026 Home Opener Pack that includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $13.50 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.Ã¯Â»Â¿







