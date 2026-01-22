Indy Eleven Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Indianapolis - The Boys in Blue announced their slate of five preseason matches in preparation for the 2026 USL Championship season, including four home games at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus that are open to Indy Eleven Season Ticket Holders and Kids Club members.

The Boys in Blue open exhibition play at Chicago Fire FC of the MLS on Sun. Feb. 1.

The first chance for Season Ticketholders to see the 2026 squad is the preseason home opener on Fri. Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. vs. defending USL-C champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Indy Eleven hosts Chicago Fire II from MLS NEXT Pro on Fri. Feb. 13 at 11 am. Another MLS NEXT Pro team, St. Louis City II is the opponent on Fri. Feb. 20 at 11 am. The preseason concludes against USL League One member Forward Madison FC on Fri. Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. Those two teams also will meet in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match on June 6 at Carroll Stadium.

Admission and parking for Indy Eleven Season Ticket Holders and Kids Club members is free for the four home matches.

The Boys in Blue open their regular-season home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven 2026 Preseason Schedule

Sun. Feb. 1 at Chicago Fire FC (closed to public)

Fri. Feb. 6 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 2 pm

Fri. Feb. 13 Chicago Fire II, 2 pm

Fri. Feb. 20 St. Louis City II, 11 am

Fri. Feb. 27 Forward Madison FC, 11 am







