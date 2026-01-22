Miami FC Signs MLS NEXT Pro Midfielder Tommy Musto

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Tommy Musto for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Musto joins Miami FC following his 2025 MLS NextPro campaign with Ventura County FC, MLS side LA Galaxy's reserve team.

Prior to joining Ventura County, Musto played for Los Angeles FC 2 for two seasons, including having made appearances for the first team. In his time with Los Angeles, the team won the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup.

"I am so excited to be joining Miami FC and to push myself with this new opportunity at this level," said Musto on joining the club. "I can't wait to get going and achieve lots of success this season."

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.