Orange County SC Signs USYNT Winger Jamir Johnson

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County SC announced today the signing of U.S. Youth National Team (USYNT) U-17 winger Jamir Johnson to his first professional contract. Johnson joins OCSC from the Philadelphia Union Academy and becomes the latest top prospect to enter the club's Next Wave player pathway.

Johnson, 17, joins Orange County SC as part of the club's continued commitment to developing elite young talent and providing a clear pathway from youth and professional development to first-team opportunities.

"Jamir is a player we're excited to bring into Orange County SC," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He's already gained valuable experience at the U.S. Youth National Team level, and we believe our environment is the right place for him to continue his development. Jamir has strong potential, and we're committed to providing him with the platform, support, and pathway to take the next steps in his career."

A dynamic and attacking wide player, Johnson made his professional debut with Philadelphia Union II in 2024. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, he recorded two goals and one assist in 168 minutes. He was named a 2025 MLS Next All-Star and scored the game-winner for the East on an 86th-minute penalty kick. Across two seasons in MLS NEXT Pro, Johnson totaled 21 appearances, including two starts, gaining valuable experience at the professional level.

"Signing my first professional contract with Orange County SC is a huge moment for me and my family," said Johnson. "This club has built a real pathway for young players to grow, compete, and take the next step towards Europe. At this stage of my development, I know I'm in the right place. OCSC will push me, challenge me, and prepare me for the level I'm working towards every day. It's only up from here."

At the international level, Johnson has been a regular contributor for the U.S. Youth National Teams. He has earned 20 caps for the USYNT, scoring seven goals in international play, and has participated in multiple national team camps. Johnson was also a member of the U.S. squad at the recent FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he competed alongside current OCSC defender Pedro Guimaraes.

Johnson's signing is pending league and federation approval; per club policy, details of the agreement will not be released.







