Battery Sign Jamaican Forward Maalique Foster to 2026 Roster

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the signing of Jamaican forward Maalique Foster to the 2026 roster on Thursday, pending league and federation approval. The former Jamaican international adds versatility and experience to the Battery's attack.

Foster, 29, has played in over 270 matches across North America, Central America, the Caribbean and the Middle East since making his professional debut in 2015 at 18 years old.

"From the outside looking in, I can tell this club is built on professionalism," said Foster. "I also wanted to be a part of a team whose players and supporters have the same passion. My initial impression was that this team plays attractive ball, the club's history in the league is impeccable and I have always been in awe of how brilliant the coaches are."

Foster most recently played for Indy Eleven from 2024 to 2025, tallying four goals and four assists in 41 matches across all competitions. The Jamaican joined Indy as a midseason addition in 2024 from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

With Colorado Springs, Foster accumulated eight goals and eight assists in 54 games across all competitions from 2023 to 2024, including a team-high four assists and 49 chances created in 2023.

Foster's most prolific season in the Championship came in 2022 with Sacramento Republic FC, when he co-led the team with eight goals in 26 appearances during the regular season and playoffs. Foster also played an instrumental role in Sacramento's run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in 2022, converting during the semi-final penalty shootout to advance.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is looking forward to the added dynamic of Foster's arrival.

"Maalique allows us to be able to attack in a different manner," said Coach Pirmann. "Whether it's in the transition moments or the build-up phase to create spaces behind, we want him to impact the final third. Maalique is exceptionally quick, plays on the front foot, is tidy in possession and has a good awareness to find dangerous spaces.

"He has solid experience in USL and with the national team and wants to win trophies while helping his teammates. We are extremely excited to integrate Maalique into our attacking group and give our supporters something to get excited about."

On the international stage, Foster has earned nine caps for Jamaica, scoring three goals. Foster scored on his debut for the Raggae Boys on January 30, 2018, tallying the match-tying goal in a 2-2 draw against South Korea.

Foster's professional career began with Portmore United in the Jamaican Premier League. He scored 18 goals from 2015 to 2018 and capped his tenure with the club by winning the 2017-18 league title.

After Portmore, Foster took his talents to Costa Rican Primera División side LD Alajuelense from 2018 to 2020. His tenure included loan spells at Championship club RGV FC Toros, Costa Rican team AD Santos and Israeli club Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC.

Foster, who reunites with former Indy and Sacramento teammate Douglas Martínez in the Lowcountry, will be aiming to make his mark on the season ahead.

"I look forward to being part of a community that shares the same passion for soccer and breaking records," said Foster.

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith, Sean Suber

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Viggo Ortiz, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







