Birmingham Legion FC and Matt VanOekel Announce Veteran Goalkeeper's Retirement from Professional Soccer

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After an extraordinary 18-year professional career, Birmingham Legion FC and veteran goalkeeper Matt VanOekel announce his retirement from professional soccer. VanOekel's career spanned nearly two decades across Major League Soccer, NASL, and the USL Championship, defined by elite consistency, longevity, and leadership. From early seasons with Minnesota United FC and FC Edmonton, to time in Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake, and ultimately becoming the backbone of Birmingham Legion FC, VanOekel set a standard of excellence that endured across every level of the professional game.

Across his professional career, VanOekel recorded:

339 professional appearances in all competitions

Over 30,000 minutes played

90 total shutouts, including 50 clean sheets in the USL Championship

A key figure in multiple playoff runs and one of the league's most respected leaders

VanOekel joined Birmingham Legion FC on December 12, 2018, and quickly became a cornerstone of the club on and off the pitch. Across seven seasons in Birmingham, he provided a steady presence, elite shot-stopping ability, and invaluable leadership, earning the trust and admiration of teammates, staff, and supporters alike.

In 2021, VanOekel was named Birmingham Legion FC Defensive Player of the Year after posting nine shutouts and 84 saves in 27 appearances. That season also earned him a place on the USL All-League Second Team. Earlier in his career, he captured the 2016 NASL Golden Glove with FC Edmonton, finishing the season with a 0.54 goals-against average, one of the best marks in league history.

Beyond the stat sheet, VanOekel built a reputation as one of the most reliable and technically sound goalkeepers in modern American soccer. He commanded his box, organized back lines, and delivered countless clutch saves in critical moments. His professionalism, preparation, and leadership set the tone in every environment he entered.

While VanOekel is hanging up his gloves as a player, he is not stepping away from the club. He will continue to serve as Birmingham Legion FC's Head Goalkeeper Coach, joining Head Coach Jay Heaps full-time on the bench. VanOekel has already contributed to the development and mentorship of the club's next generation of goalkeepers as part of the coaching staff, continuing to build the foundation he helped establish as a player.

"Playing for Birmingham Legion FC has been an incredible journey," VanOekel said. "I'm thankful to the club, my teammates, and our supporters for their unwavering support and belief throughout the years. The memories we made here will stay with me forever."

Before arriving in Birmingham, VanOekel also competed for OKC Energy FC, building a career that earned widespread respect throughout North American soccer.

"Matt has been more than a player for this club. He has been a leader, a mentor, and a daily example of professionalism," said Jay Heaps. "His presence helped shape the standards of this organization. We are proud of everything he accomplished as a player and excited to have him continue his legacy with us in a full-time coaching role."

As VanOekel closes his playing career, Birmingham Legion FC honors a legacy defined by leadership, consistency, and lasting impact both on and off the pitch.

Please join us in congratulating Matt VanOekel on a remarkable career and wishing him success in the next chapter of his journey.

Fans can see Matt in action in his new role as Head Goalkeeper Coach when Birmingham Legion FC takes on MLS side Nashville SC on January 31. Tickets are available now.







