Tyson Espy Called up to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC announced today that 16-year-old center back Tyson Espy has been called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, scheduled for Feb. 5-10 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The United States will compete for one of eight available berths to the expanded 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, set for November in Qatar, as the program pursues a record 20th qualification.
The U.S. has been drawn into Group E and will open play against host nation St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, Feb. 5 (6 p.m. ET), before facing St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, Feb. 7 (7 p.m. ET). The group stage concludes against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (1 p.m. ET). All matches will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown.
The team will begin a pre-camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 27 before traveling to St. Vincent on Feb. 2.
This marks Espy's 11th call-up to the U.S. Youth National Team. Most recently, he was selected for the U.S. U-17 camp in Dubai in November, where he appeared in all three matches and earned two starts. Espy is one of just two USL Championship players named to the squad.
