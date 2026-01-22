Rowdies Acquire Defender Brian Schaefer on Loan from FC Cincinnati

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired defender Brian Schaefer on loan from Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the loan agreement were not disclosed.

Schaefer is no stranger to Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old center back played four years of college soccer at the University of South Florida, netting five goals across 53 appearances for the Bulls before moving to the professional ranks. In 2024, FC Cincinnati selected Schaefer as the 27th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft and eventually signed him to a professional contract with the club's MLS Next Pro side, FC Cincinnati 2. Schaefer led the club in minutes played during his rookie season in 2024 and has earned 50 appearances and registered five goals across all competitions over his two seasons with Cincinnati.

Last year, Schaefer also gained experience in the USL Championship while on loan with Indy Eleven for the final two months of the regular season. He featured in 9 matches and notched one goal during his loan spell in the Circle City.

"Brian is a player that I've tracked since he was drafted by Cincinnati two years ago, so I'm delighted to add him to our group for 2026," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a physically dominant center back that did well on loan at Indy last season, so I'm excited to get to work with him and see what he can do in Green and Gold this year."

Prior to his college career, Schaefer was a standout high school player in the Sunshine State for Fletcher High School. The Atlantic Beach, Florida native recorded 19 goals and 26 assists as a midfielder during his senior year of high school.

Schaefer is no stranger to Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old center back played four years of college soccer at the University of South Florida, netting five goals across 53 appearances for the Bulls before moving to the professional ranks. In 2024, FC Cincinnati selected Schaefer as the 27th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft and eventually signed him to a professional contract with the club's MLS Next Pro side, FC Cincinnati 2. Schaefer led the club in minutes played during his rookie season in 2024 and has earned 50 appearances and registered five goals across all competitions over his two seasons with Cincinnati.

Last year, Schaefer also gained experience in the USL Championship while on loan with Indy Eleven for the final two months of the regular season. He featured in 9 matches and notched one goal during his loan spell in the Circle City.

"Brian is a player that I've tracked since he was drafted by Cincinnati two years ago, so I'm delighted to add him to our group for 2026," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a physically dominant center back that did well on loan at Indy last season, so I'm excited to get to work with him and see what he can do in Green and Gold this year."

Prior to his college career, Schaefer was a standout high school player in the Sunshine State for Fletcher High School. The Atlantic Beach, Florida native recorded 19 goals and 26 assists as a midfielder during his senior year of high school.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.