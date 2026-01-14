Rowdies Part Ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has mutually parted ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman.

Coach Coleman joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2025 season as an assistant and served as interim head coach during a 15-match stretch from April to July.

The Rowdies thank Coach Coleman for his hard work and dedication as a member of the technical staff and are grateful for his valuable leadership as interim head coach.







