Rowdies Part Ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has mutually parted ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman.
Coach Coleman joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2025 season as an assistant and served as interim head coach during a 15-match stretch from April to July.
The Rowdies thank Coach Coleman for his hard work and dedication as a member of the technical staff and are grateful for his valuable leadership as interim head coach.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Peter Mangione - Brooklyn FC
- Rowdies Part Ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Announce 2026 Games, Inaugural WLL Opening Weekend at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Khori Bennett for 2026 & 2027 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Oakland Roots
- Battery Add Cameron, Seaton, Calabrese to Complete Technical Staff - Charleston Battery
- Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Signs Defender Maliek Howell - New Mexico United
- Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen in Advanced Discussions Regarding Ramiz Hamouda - Birmingham Legion FC
- Sporting JAX Sets Home Match Kickoff Times for Men's USL Championship Inaugural Season, Announces Preseason Friendly and Season Tickets On-Sale - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Logan Ketterer Is Back in the Bluegrass in 2026 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Rowdies Part Ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman
- Rowdies to Host Select-A-Seat and Open House Ahead of 2026 Season
- Rowdies Add Defender Dion Acoff for 2026
- Rowdies Welcome Defender Charlie Ostrem Ahead of 2026
- Rowdies Welcome Defender Gennaro Nigro for 2026