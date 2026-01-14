Sporting JAX Sets Home Match Kickoff Times for Men's USL Championship Inaugural Season, Announces Preseason Friendly and Season Tickets On-Sale

Sporting Club Jacksonville confirmed kickoff times for its much-anticipated 17-match inaugural 2026 men's season in the USL Championship. The club also announced that its first-ever men's team home match will be a preseason contest against Charleston Battery FC at Hodges Stadium on the University of North Florida campus on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Season tickets for all 18 matches, including the preseason fixture, are now on sale and can be purchased online at sportingjax.com or through the club's ticket office by calling 904.863.KICK. Sporting JAX will kick off its regular-season USL Championship campaign at home against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 7, with an early 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Hodges Stadium.

The preseason matchup marks a historic milestone for the club, serving as Sporting JAX's first-ever men's team home match and offering fans an early look at the squad ahead of its debut USL Championship season.

"Our players, staff, and supporters have been building toward this moment, and having kickoff times locked in gives everyone something tangible to look forward to," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. "The preseason match is an important step in our preparation, and we're excited to take the field at Hodges Stadium and continue building momentum ahead of opening night."

Season tickets for Sporting JAX's inaugural campaign are now available for purchase online, with fans able to select and secure seats directly.

"We've built our ticketing model to be simple, transparent, and accessible for every fan," said Tim Hensley, Sporting JAX Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. "Fans can now purchase season tickets directly online with no added ticketing fees-only state taxes-making it one of the most affordable professional sports experiences in the region."

Sporting JAX season tickets start at just $10 per match, with more than 4,400 seats priced at $20 or less per game. All memberships include exclusive benefits such as discounted single-match tickets, 20 percent off club merchandise, member-only events, interest-free payment plans, a ticket exchange program, and priority access to playoff matches.

With interest continuing to build for the men's team's inaugural and historic season, fans are encouraged to secure their seats now to ensure preferred seating locations and best ticket pricing for 2026.

