Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Announce 2026 Games, Inaugural WLL Opening Weekend at Centreville Bank Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League today announced both leagues will compete at Centreville Bank Stadium from May 15-17, 2026.

Rhode Island will host the WLL's inaugural Opening Weekend, where the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm and California Palms will compete in the 10 versus 10 game format successfully debuted at the 2025 WLL All-Star Game.

"We are thrilled to bring the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League to Rhode Island in 2026, and make history with the WLL's inaugural Opening Weekend at Centreville Bank Stadium," said PLL Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. "Rhode Island brings together a state-of-the-art venue and a deep-rooted love for lacrosse, making it a perfect destination for a PLL and WLL game weekend. We are excited to bring the world's best men's and women's players to a passionate lacrosse community."

Centreville Bank Stadium will also host all eight PLL teams as one of three neutral-site venues selected for the 2026 season, marking the first time the PLL has held games in the Ocean State.

"We are excited to welcome the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League into our award-winning venue," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "With experience hosting a multitude of professional and collegiate sports, we will continue to deliver a best-in-class experience to all players and fans and look forward to bringing lacrosse to the Ocean State for the first time."

To view the full 2026 PLL and WLL schedules, visit premierlacrosseleague.com.

