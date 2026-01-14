New Mexico United Signs Defender Maliek Howell

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the club has signed defender Maliek Howell ahead of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"Maliek is a player we've been monitoring for some time," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He has a prior relationship with Coach Dennis, and his eagerness to return to the community after playing for the Lobos made him a natural fit for our club.

He's an athletic center back with an infectious personality, and we can't wait for our fans to meet him in person. Welcome back to New Mexico, Maliek."

Howell, 25, joins the Black & Yellow after competing during the 2025 season with Birmingham Legion FC and Las Vegas Lights FC, where he established himself as a reliable defensive presence. Across both clubs, Howell appeared in 17 matches (12 starts), logging 1,139 minutes, while recording 13 interceptions, 12 blocked shots, 60 duels won, and 40 clearances.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Howell brings a combination of size, athleticism, and defensive awareness to United's back line. Standing 6'2", the center back has shown consistency throughout his professional career, totaling 51 appearances and 3,167 minutes, with 45 interceptions, 30 blocked shots, and 151 duels won.

Howell also carries international experience, having earned three appearances with the Jamaica national team, adding another layer of high-level competition to his background.

Before turning professional, Howell played collegiately at the University of New Mexico in 2018 and later at the University of Memphis from 2019-2022, giving him familiarity with the New Mexico soccer landscape prior to his return to Albuquerque.

With the addition of Howell, New Mexico United strengthens its defensive group with a physical, experienced defender as the club continues to build its roster for the 2026 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.