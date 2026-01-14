Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed American goalkeeper Lukas Burns, Canadian forward Shaan Hundal and Brazilian defender Gabriel Alves to its inaugural USL Championship roster pending league and federation approval.

Burns, 23, an American goalkeeper from Cinnaminson, N.J., joins Brooklyn after most recently playing for Timbers2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He developed in the Philadelphia Union Academy, where Brooklyn FC head coach Marlon LeBlanc previously coached, and played collegiately at Providence College. Burns logged 1,965 minutes in goal for the Friars in 2024 and earned BIG EAST Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year honors. He signed his first professional contract with Timbers2 ahead of the 2025 season after the Portland Timbers selected him in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Hundal, 26, a Canadian forward from Brampton, Ontario, brings a track record of scoring across Canada and the United States. He came up through the Toronto FC academy and began his pro career with Toronto FC II, scoring 17 goals in 84 league appearances from 2016 to 2019. Hundal later scored 17 goals over two seasons with Fort Lauderdale CF, which rebranded to Inter Miami CF II, before returning to the Canadian Premier League. He scored six goals in 28 league matches with Vancouver FC in 2023, added nine goals in 35 league appearances with Valour FC across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, then finished 2025 with York United FC, where he scored five goals in 14 league matches.

Alves, 26, a Brazilian defender from São Paulo, joins Brooklyn after most recently playing for Tormenta FC in USL League One. He played collegiately at Marshall University from 2020 to 2022, making 52 appearances and scoring two goals while helping the Thundering Herd win the 2020 NCAA College Cup. Alves turned pro with Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship in 2023, then spent the 2024 season with Rhode Island FC before joining Tormenta ahead of 2025.

Brooklyn FC will debut in the USL Championship on March 8, 2026, when the team takes on Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park. Men's season tickets are currently available via SeatGeek. Packages include all regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders retain priority access to seat selection and early pricing.

