Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC have officially begun preseason preparations for the 2026 USL Championship season. The team will ramp up for the March 7th season opener at Monterey Bay with a carefully planned preseason schedule. Oakland Roots will face opponents from various leagues and levels to build the squad into regular season play in March.

"With the support of our staff, we've built a clear and detailed preseason plan designed to prepare our group the right way," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "Every phase of preseason is intentional-from training load to match preparation-so that we're ready to hit the ground running in Monterey on March 7th. A well-structured preseason is essential to building fitness, cohesion, and competitive sharpness ahead of the season."

Oakland Roots SC will kick off their preseason games on the last day of January as they take on local USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC. This will be followed by two games against top local amateur sides FC Folsom on February 7th and San Ramon FC on February 15th. In the final two preseason games Roots will return to facing USL teams as they take on Monterey Bay FC on February 21st and then finish up against Athletic Club Boise on February 28th.

The February 15th game against San Ramon FC will be open to the first 200 Season Ticket Holders who RSVP. Season Ticket Holders should look out for a separate email to RSVP. The game will kickoff at 1 PM PT at the UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center.

Preseason Schedule:

- 1/31: vs. Sacramento Republic FC

- 2/7: vs. FC Folsom

- 2/15: vs. San Ramon FC (Open to the first 200 Season Ticket Holders who RSVP)

- 2/21: vs. Monterey Bay FC

- 2/28: vs. Athletic Club Boise







