Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen in Advanced Discussions Regarding Ramiz Hamouda

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential future move for defender Ramiz Hamouda to the Bundesliga club's program, pending the completion of all formal requirements once the player turns 18. While conversations between the clubs are progressing positively, any future transfer would remain subject to finalized agreements.

Hamouda has been on Werder Bremen's radar for an extended period and previously spent time training at the club's performance center in November, gaining experience within their professional environment. Since that visit, the two clubs have continued discussions around a possible pathway that could support the continued development of the young defender at the next stage of his career.

"Ramiz's journey is a testament to his work ethic, mentality, and the environment we've built at Birmingham Legion FC," said Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion FC Head Coach and CEO. "He's made incredible progress at a young age, and it's exciting to see interest in him from clubs at the highest level. Our focus is on continuing to support his development and making sure any future step is the right one for him."

Hamouda joined Birmingham Legion FC in 2024 from Sporting KC Academy and quickly made history, becoming the youngest player ever to appear for Legion FC in the USL Championship at just 15 years old. During the 2025 season, he made 19 appearances for Legion FC, continuing to establish himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the American game.

Primarily a center back, Hamouda also offers versatility with the ability to play on the left side of a back four. As discussions continue, any potential future move would be structured to prioritize his long-term development and success.

Birmingham Legion FC is proud of Ramiz's growth and remains focused on supporting him through each step of his journey, while conversations continue regarding what the next chapter of his career may hold.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.